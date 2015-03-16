March 16th 2015 - Funeral arrangements are still being made for the Oneida County couple allegedly killed eight days ago by the mother's 17-year-old daughter. Services were still being set in Kansas for 40-year-old Jennifer Ayres, and a service is planned in Colorado March 27th for her 37-year-old husband Thomas. Ashlee Martinson is charged with shooting her step-father and stabbing her mother, and locking her three younger sisters in a room before she and her boyfriend left their home near Three Lakes. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel interviewed friends and examined search warrant documents. Among other things, the paper said Martinson was upset with her home life -- she was forced to pay rent by her parents -- and she was planning to move in with a male friend, who said she was a decent girl until the murders occurred. A blog in which she reportedly wrote about torture and death has been taken off-line since the incident. The nearby Rhinelander community is trying to deal with a number of unanswered questions about the case and the family involved. It's been reported that Ayres moved there a year ago from North Dakota, where he worked in the oil-drilling industry. At a vigil last week, the community expressed its support for the three young girls who were left orphaned. They're in the custody of the Oneida County social services office -- and there's been no word on whether any relatives have asked for custody. Martinson remains in a jail near Indianapolis, where police stopped her vehicle the day of the killings. She has an extradition hearing set for April 8th. Her boyfriend waived extradition, but won't be charged in the killings. He still faces a probation violation.