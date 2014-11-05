November 5th 2014 - An Indian tribe in northwest Wisconsin faces possible legal action, after it reportedly offered free food and prizes to those who voted yesterday. The Sawyer County District Attorney's office said it received a couple calls about the alleged offers from the Lac Courte Oreilles (luh-coo'-der-ay) tribe. The office would not say whether it was investigating for possible state election law violations. The conservative Media Trackers broke the story yesterday afternoon. It said the Hayward-based tribe offered voters free lunch or dinner at the tribal convention center, and fliers reportedly promoted a late afternoon drawing. It's against the law to offer "anything of value" in exchange for a vote. The Media Trackers report said the tribe was using its Web site to recruit canvassers for the League of Conservation Voters, in an unsuccessful campaign to remove Governor Scott Walker. The tribe has been opposed to the proposed Gogebic Taconite iron ore mine, which Walker and other Republicans have supported in order to create jobs for the region.