November 5th 2014 - Three Wisconsin Assembly members lost their re-election bids yesterday -- but one is eligible for a tax-funded recount if she wants it. Unofficial returns show that Wausau Democrat Mandy Wright lost to Republican Dave Heaton by just 86 votes out of 22-thousand cast. Democrat Amy Sue Vruwink of Milladore lost to Republican Nancy VanderMeer 53-to-47 percent. And Democrat Stephen Smith of Shell Lake was defeated by Republican Romaine Quinn 55-to-45 percent. Vruwink has spent 12 years in the Assembly. She lost the largest city in her district, Marshfield, in the G-O-P's redistricting of 2011. Republicans targeted her after she narrowly defeated VanderMeer two years ago. Wright and Smith were both going for their second terms. Wright's margin of defeat was just 38-hundredths of one percent -- well within the five-tenths threshold in which she would not have to pay for a recount. Thirty-two other Assembly incumbents won re-election contests, giving Republicans at least a 60-to-39 majority with two races still extremely close. Nine Senate incumbents survived challenges, as the upper house increased its G-O-P majority by one member for a 19-14 edge. Racine Republican Van Wanggaard returns to the Senate seat he lost when he was recalled in 2012. Former Assembly Republican Roger Roth of Appleton defeated current Assembly Democrat Penny Bernard-Schaber to replace G-O-P Senate President Mike Ellis. Three Assembly members won promotions to the Senate -- Spring Green Republican Howard Marklein, Ashland Democrat Janet Bewley, and Evansville Democrat Janis Ringhand.