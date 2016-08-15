August 15th 2016 - An accident involving a car and a motorcycle has left one adult male dead Sunday afternoon in Otter Creek Township. According to the Dunn County sheriffâ€™s office: At about 12:45 p.m. first responders received a call regarding a collision that took place near the intersection of County Road S and 570th Street, the Dunn County town of Otter Creek. Based on the investigation, the motorcycle was northbound on Highway S and and approaching 570th St. when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with the car. At the scene, the operator of the motorcycle was determined to have died as a result of injuries he sustained during the collision. The identity of the motorcycle operator has not been released, pending notification of the family. The adult female operator of the car was uninjured. There were no passengers in either the car or on the motorcycle. The incident remains under investigation.