January 14th 2015 - The good news for Packer road warriors is that ticket prices are coming down for Sunday's N-F-C Championship Game in Seattle. The bad news is that the cheapest seat is still around 400-dollars, after fees and taxes are added in. If you don't need a seat with a back on it, Stub-Hub was selling standing room tickets for as low as 318-dollars at mid-morning. End zone bleacher seats were going for 327-dollars, including fees. The ticket search engine Tiq-I-Q (tick-I-Q) said the average price for game tickets was 689-dollars today, on top of what you might pay for a flight and a hotel room. If you go, however, you'll be far from the only Cheesehead there. Tiq-I-Q said 14-percent of all nationwide ticket sales for the Seattle game are from buyers in Wisconsin. Just over a quarter of all the site's traffic is from the Badger State. The Packers and Seahawks will play at 2:05 on Sunday for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.