March 25th 2015 - A suspected bank robber who died with a state trooper in a shootout was identified by the state Justice Department today as Steven Snyder of Michigan. The agency's statement did not list an age or a hometown for Snyder. Justice officials said they continue to determine how several crimes occurred between a bank robbery at Wausaukee in Marinette County, and the shoot-out in Fond du Lac 130 miles to the south. The Justice Department said autopsies were to be completed today on both Snyder and state patrol officer Trevor Casper -- and information from both will likely help investigators determine what happened. The Marinette County sheriff said Snyder fired a gun at the State Bank of Florence in Wausaukee early yesterday afternoon and took money. He then stole a bank employee's vehicle, and dumped it a short distance away where he carjacked another vehicle and killed that driver. Trooper Casper found that vehicle late yesterday afternoon on Fond du Lac's west side, and the shootout occurred soon after. There was also a bank hold-up in Fond du Lac not far from the shootout, but it was not certain today whether that was part of Snyder's crime spree. Casper is the first state trooper to be killed in the line of duty since 1972. The 21-year-old officer had just graduated last December from the State Patrol Academy. He went to Kiel High School and graduated in 2011.