Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers is listed as probable for Sunday's N-F-C Divisional playoff game against Dallas at Lambeau Field. Coach Mike McCarthy said today that Rodgers looks fine at the moment. He said the coaches have no intention to change their approach, in spite of what appears to be uncertainty in Rodgers' ability to scramble. E-S-P-N said Rodgers tore and severely sprained his left calf during the last two regular season games against Tampa Bay and Detroit -- and it's not known whether the M-V-P candidate is 50-percent or 90-percent physically. Both Rodgers and McCarthy say the quarterback is okay, and everything's-a-go with him for Sunday. Also, Packers' safety Sean Richardson is questionable with a knee injury. Corner Davon House is probable, after recovering from a broken shoulder blade suffered on December 8th. Defensive tackle Josh Boyd is also probable, coming off a bad knee.



