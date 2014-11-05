November 5th 2014 - The state Justice Department will stay in Republican hands, as Republican Brad Schimel defeated Democrat Susan Happ 52-to-45 percent yesterday. Both were county prosecutors hoping to succeed outgoing Republican Attorney General J-B Van Hollen. Schimel, from Waukesha County, said his top priority will be to combat the state's growing heroin problem. He told supporters, "I am sick and tired of meeting with parents who have buried their children. Tonight, I am putting drug dealers on notice. You are Public Enemy Number-One." Also, Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette was re-elected to the office he's held for 36 years. He defeated Republican Julian Bradley 50-to-46 percent. La Follette and the state treasurer have virtually lost all of their powers in recent years. Republican Matt Adamczyk ran for treasurer with the promise of trying to eliminate the office. He'll get his chance, after winning 49-to-45 percent over Democrat David Sartori. Also, Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly said yes to using gas tax revenues only for transportation purposes. The vote was 80-to-20 percent in favor of banning raids on the transportation fund, like those made by former Democratic Governor Jim Doyle to prop up schools amid large budget deficits.