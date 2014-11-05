November 5th 2014 - At least two Wisconsin House Republicans say they're looking forward to ending gridlock on Capitol Hill. Budget chairman Paul Ryan of Janesville and Sherwood Representative Reid Ribble said they were elated when Republicans won control of the U-S Senate in yesterday's elections. Ryan told C-B-S News that the House passed almost 400 bills that never went anywhere, because majority Senate Democrats held them up. Ryan says it's now possible for Congress to send legislation to President Obama for his signature. Ryan -- who won his ninth two-year House term yesterday -- said lawmakers can finally give the president "a chance to actually make a decision." Ryan said he hoped the Democrat Obama would work with the G-O-P congressional majority, and stop making unilateral decisions with executive orders. Ribble, who won his third term in northeast Wisconsin, said Congress can finally start approving budgets and review expenses now that Democrat Harry Reid will no longer be the Senate's majority leader.