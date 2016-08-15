August 15th 2016 - (Durant, MS) -- One of two nuns found stabbed to death in Mississippi was a native of southeast Wisconsin. The bodies of Sister Margaret Held, who grew up in Slinger, and Sister Paula Merrill were found Thursday at their home in Durant, Mississippi. Both were nurse practitioners at the Lexington Medical Clinic -- and police say they were the apparent targets of a robbery that escalated to murder. No arrests have been reported. The 68-year-old Held represented the School Sisters of Saint Francis in Milwaukee -- and she taught at Kenosha Saint Joseph High School in the 1970s before earning her nursing degree at Creighton University in Omaha, where she served as a community health nurse before moving to Mississippi as a social worker.