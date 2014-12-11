December 11th 2014 - A woman convicted of killing a 22-month-old girl will spend 30 years in prison.



24-year-old Amanda Butts was sentenced in Trempealeau County court Thursday.



In August she pleaded guilty to one count of repeated first-degree reckless homicide. She also pleaded no contest and was found guilty of repeated physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm.



Butts was arrested in July of 2013 in the death of her boyfriend's child, Alexis Behlke. The medical examiner says Behlke died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of oxycodone and an anti-depressant. Investigators also found bruises on the child and trauma to the girl's head, chest, arms and legs.