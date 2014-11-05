November 5th 2014 - Governor Scott Walker carried 56 of Wisconsin's 72 counties in winning his second four-year term. With all one hundred percent of the vote counted, the Republican Walker defeated Democrat Mary Burke 53-to-47 percent.



The governor told the A-P he won't consider a White House run until after he gets a new state budget signed next June. However, his victory speech to supporters in West Allis was aimed at least partially at national supporters looking in. The governor said, "In America, the opportunity is equal, but the outcome is up to you. That's the difference between what we believe here in Wisconsin, and what they're selling in Washington." In her concession speech in Madison, Burke quoted Packers' legend Vince Lombardi in saying, "It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get back up. Tonight ... for many of us ... it feels a bit like getting knocked down." Burke was a state commerce secretary and Trek Bicycle executive before she accepted the State Democratic Party's overtures to run against Walker. She remains on the Madison School Board. Burke carried the state's two largest counties of Milwaukee and Dane, both traditional Democratic strongholds. She also carried five of Madison's neighboring counties -- Columbia, Sauk, Richland, Green, and Rock. Burke also won in La Crosse and two counties to the south, Vernon and Crawford. She was also victorious in traditional Democratic places along Lake Superior -- Douglas, Bayfield, and Ashland counties. She also won in Eau Claire, Portage, and Menominee counties in the state's mid-section.