November 30th 2015 - (Undated) -- The first big weekend of the holiday shopping season appears to have mixed results. Shopper-Trak says U-S merchants took in one-billion dollars less for in-store sales on Black Friday compared to a year ago, while online shopping was up 14-percent. A mild weekend in Wisconsin appeared to attract more bargain-hunters. W-Q-O-W T-V says Eau Claire merchants had one of the busiest Small Business Saturdays on record. Today is "Cyber Monday," and the Beloit-based Fat Wallet-Dot-Com has come out with its Top-25 list of online deals for the day. They include up to 80-percent off for Cyber Week deals at Cabela's -- up to 60-percent off for stud earnings at Amazon -- and numerous Internet bargains at large stores like Walmart, Macy's, Best Buy, and Target