November 5th 2014 - Wisconsin's U-S House delegation will still have a 5-to-3 Republican edge, after Glenn Grothman won the only open seat yesterday. Grothman, a veteran state senator from Campbellsport, defeated Winnebago County Executive Mark Harris 57-to-41 percent to replace retiring Fond du Lac Republican Tom Petri. Grothman was one of the Legislature's most conservative members, speaking out against what he called excessive public benefits and abortion rights. He vows to take those causes to Washington. Meanwhile, Janesville House Republican Paul Ryan -- whom, like Walker, is considered a possible 2016 presidential hopeful -- easily won yesterday. Ryan got 64-percent of the vote over Democrat Rob Zerban. The closest House race was in western Wisconsin, where Democratic incumbent Ron Kind out-polled Tony Kurtz by 14-percent. Menomonee Falls Republican Jim Sensenbrenner had the largest victory margin among the state's House contingent -- 70-to-30 percent over Democrat Chris Rockwood. Other easy House winners were G-O-P incumbents Sean Duffy of Wausau and Reid Ribble of Sherwood -- along with Democrats Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Mark Pocan of Madison.